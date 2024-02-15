WTA’s Alternative Lifestyle Festival: A gateway to possibilities

Conversations about sustainability are gaining momentum in Pakistan, fueled by the pressing impact of global climate change on our society. Despite this awareness, discussions often fall short of offering actionable steps for individuals, communities, and organizations. What’s The Alternative (WTA), an initiative by SEED Ventures, sought to bridge this gap through its Alternative Lifestyle Festival.

Envisioned as a holistic approach to sustainability, the festival explored the interconnected realms of the environment, wellness, and lifestyle. While wellness has often taken the spotlight, the focus shifted to alternative lifestyle choices, seamlessly integrated into the festival’s fabric

Held on January 28, 2024, at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi, the event was a unique blend of insight and enjoyment, presenting a myriad of possibilities. By uniting industry leaders, innovative small businesses, and community groups, the festival inspired attendees to contemplate alternative lifestyles and futures.

The day commenced with a universal language—music. A healing drum circle, set against the backdrop of a cool Sunday morning, established an atmosphere of fun and mindfulness, setting the stage for a memorable day.

Local eco-pioneers TrashIt took the spotlight next, engaging everyone in an informative yet high-energy composting workshop. An interactive trivia session capped off the workshop, tapping into attendees’ competitive spirit with sustainable prizes for the winners.

In signature WTA fashion, a panel discussion titled ‘Choices for Change’ featured prominent names from various industries. Andleeb Uroos shared Philip Morris’ commitment to tobacco harm reduction, emphasizing on better alternatives. The discussion spanned topics from renewable energy sources to sustainable practices in fashion, echoing the collective commitment to offering consumers meaningful choices.

The festival continued with a fireside chat on ‘Mindful Eating and Mindful Living,’ featuring horticulture expert Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, Synapse CEO Dr. Ayesha Mian, and SEED Ventures CEO Shaista Ayesha. Emphasizing living in harmony with nature for improved wellness, the chat delved into the essence of conscious living. To ensure a lasting impact, the festival incorporated a dynamic marketplace, featuring ambitious local businesses and community groups. From Organi’Kio to Dastaan, the marketplace showcased strides towards a sustainable and conscious Pakistan.

As the event concluded, it was evident that attendees had gained a rare insight into a holistic, alternative future. WTA’s festival served as both an enjoyable experience and a gateway to untapped possibilities, offering conscious consumers and sustainability enthusiasts the knowledge and inspiration for a better tomorrow. In the mosaic of life, the WTA’s Alternative Lifestyle Festival was a vibrant stroke, offering a glimpse into unexplored possibilities. It went beyond the ordinary, sparking a collective consciousness toward alternative living. The drum beats, insightful discussions, and dynamic marketplace left an enduring imprint, urging us to tread the path of conscious choices. As we carry the festival’s resonance, let’s embark on a journey of mindful living. The gateway to possibilities is wide open, and the choices we make today shape our tomorrows.

HUZEFA MUHAMMAD