2 policemen wounded in encounter with POs

Rawalpindi - Two policemen were shot at and wounded by proclaimed offenders here on early Friday morning when the police raided their house to arrest them in Lodowa village in limits of Chontra police station.

The police shifted wounded Elite Force Commando ASI Muhammad Sohail and Constable Shahbaz Riaz to district headquarter hospital DHQ Rawalpindi. The AIS received multiple bullets wounds on different parts of his body and the constable was hit by a bullet on his right foot, a spokesperson for police said.

According to available details, Chontra police along with Elite Force raided the house of two brothers Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Azam, who has been absconding in a double murder case since 2011, on Friday morning at around 4:25 am. When the team of Elite Force opened the gate of their house, Muhammad Foarooq opened fire on the police with his AK-47 gun, hitting a volley of bullets to the ASI. At the same time, his brother Muhammad Azam also attacked the raiding party using an AK-47. His firing hit the constable on his foot. The proclaimed offenders (POs) managed to escape in the dark by crossing the walls of adjacent houses.

The police said that a large contingent of law enforcers has been deputed to arrest the POs by searching and combing the area.

The two brothers had been wanted in the case of killing of a couple in Chontra over an honour issue on November 20, 2011. The POs shot dead Mazhar Iqbal and his wife Munaza Batool as they had grievances over the allegations that their sister had developed relations with deceased Mazhar.

Later in the day, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani visited the wounded police officers in the hospital and inquired about their health. He also met the family of ASI Muhammad Sohail and consoled them in the hospital.