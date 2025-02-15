30 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies

ISLAMABAD - Another 30 students have reached Pakistan to pursue MBBS degree in Pakistani medical universities under Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Students.

The students arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. These scholarships are a portion of the comprehensive educational programme entitled Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HEC). The students will pursue their medical education in top-notch medical institutions of Pakistan like DOW University of Health Sciences, Karachi and Liaquat University of Medical Sciences, Karachi.

Both of these institutions are accredited by Medical Council (SLMC). There are another 456 students enrolled in Pakistani universities, under this scholarship programme, in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc. The students were selected through a competitive selection process keeping in view their basic eligibility criteria for enrolment in Pakistani universities. The incoming scholars were given a warm welcome at the airport, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed held a meeting with President Council of Higher Education, Türkiye, Prof Dr Erol Özvar and discussed the potential of academic and research collaboration between higher institutions of both the countries.

The two sides agreed to develop a roadmap to enhance collaboration between HEC Pakistan and Council of Higher Education, Republic of Türkiye. They discussed various areas for potential collaboration, including academic and research exchange initiatives, leadership development, and community-centric projects to foster sustainable growth in educational settings.

The two sides expressed the need for measures such as facilitating the mobility of faculty and students across the universities of both sides, developing a consortium of universities to enhance academic and research collaboration, and developing a framework for joint research programme on emerging issues of Pakistan and Türkiye.