4 family members killed in Jhelum shooting

Gujar khan - In a tragic incident rooted in an old enmity, four members of a family, including two women, were shot dead in the Bhrota area of Mangla police station, Jhelum, on Thursday night. The alleged perpetrators were settled in Europe and attempted to flee the country soon after the incident, and were intercepted by immigration authorities at Sialkot International Airport following an immediate alert issued by Jhelum police, sources confirmed.

According to police details, Dilawar Hussain filed a complaint stating that his family had gathered at their home in Bhrota village at Shab e Barat when, at 7:55 pm, a group of armed individuals stormed the house. The assailants, identified as Faisal, Jameel Hussain, Zaheer Hussain, Murtaza Hussain, Mujtaba Hussain, Haroon Basharat, Yasir Saleem, and three unidentified accomplices, allegedly opened fire on the family members.

Dilawar claimed that Faisal shot his mother, Sakeena Arshad, while Zaheer, armed with a rifle, targeted his brother-in-law, Ibrar Hussain. Haroon, wielding a pistol, shot his sister, Adeela, wife of Ibrar Hussain. Additionally, his brother, Murtashid, was allegedly shot by Jameel Hussain. Sakeena Arshad, Ibrar Hussain, Adeela, and Murtashid died on the spot from their injuries, while Dilawar managed to survive by taking cover.

The shooting caused widespread panic in the area. Upon receiving the information, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu and Mangla police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 302 (murder), 452 (house trespass), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused.

Police sources revealed that the suspects were expatriates settled abroad. As a precautionary measure, DPO Sindhu alerted immigration authorities at all airports and their names were added to no-fly lists. In a statement shared by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), five suspects were off-loaded from Dubai-bound EK-619 flight of Emirates Airline, scheduled to depart from Sialkot International Airport at 2:50 am on Friday. The FIA statement added that the suspects were wanted for allegedly murdering four persons were British passport holders, and were fleeing to UK.

DPO Jhelum confirmed that investigations were ongoing, raids were being conducted to apprehend the criminals, ensuring that strict action would be taken against the outlaws.