5 killed, 6 injured in road accident on Indus highway near Sann

HYDERABAD - A tragic accident on the Indus Highway near Sann on Friday morning claimed the lives of five people and left six others injured when two vehicles collided head-on. According to details, the crash occurred due to one vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, resulting in a severe collision. Five passengers in the car died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries. Local residents and motorway police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and dead bodies to the hospitals. The deceased were identified as Khawaja Nadeem, Syed Jan Ali Shah, Khawaja Ali Kazim, Zain Turabi and Abdul Ghani Mangrio. The injured include Bilal Niazi, Ahsan Niazi, Majid Niazi, Muhammad Ishaq Niazi, Aziz Bhatti and Muhammad Shabbir. The police have taken both the vehicles into custody and started further investigation

Efforts underway to eliminate Cemetery mafia: Mayor Wahab

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that efforts are underway to eliminate the cemetery mafia, and citizens have been urged not to pay more than the prescribed rate of Rs9,300 for burial or grave-related services. If any grave-digger or mafia members demand more, they should immediately report to the Director of Cemeteries, so that an FIR can be registered against them, he said. He expressed these views during his visit to Isa Nagri, Paposhnagar, Sakhi Hassan, and Mohammad Shah cemeteries. He pointed out that Karachi has over 300 cemeteries, but many are now full, which is why there is an urgent need to build new ones to facilitate the burial of the deceased. The Mayor announced that two new cemeteries will soon be constructed, keeping in mind the provision of pathways between graves, planting of trees, and special arrangements for water. He expressed his intention to start the construction of these cemeteries immediately and, said that the newly constructed cemeteries will be aligned with modern requirements, and every cemetery will maintain a computerized record, with each grave assigned a number.

This will allow the relatives of the deceased to access all necessary information from the staff. Moreover, this record will be available on KMC’s website, enabling people to find out where individuals are buried, regardless of their location, he said.

Furthermore, KMC has set up complaint centers and reception camps outside cemeteries this time, so that immediate concerns can be addressed by the staff present, he said.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that arrangements have been made to provide facilities for citizens visiting cemeteries on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat. He said that all municipal institutions are on high alert, and city wardens have been instructed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic so that citizens can easily reach cemeteries to offer prayers for their loved ones.

Murtaza emphasized that a large number of people visit the graves of their loved ones on Shab-e-Baraat, and it is the responsibility of KMC to provide facilities to them. The cemeteries under KMC’s administration have been equipped with cleanliness, water, and lighting arrangements.

During the Mayor’s visit to various cemeteries, people expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and thanked him for his efforts. The Mayor emphasized that KMC’s primary goal is to provide maximum convenience to the public, and the arrangements at the cemeteries are part of this effort.

On this occasion, Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab also offered prayers for the souls of the departed and prayed for their peace and blessings.