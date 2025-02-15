8 flights cancelled due to technical reasons at Karachi airport

KARACHI - At least eight flights of different airlines which were scheduled to depart from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) were cancelled due to operational and technical issues on Friday.

The cancelled flights included three flights bound for Lahore and Islamabad. According to details, two Serene Air flights ER-522 and 544 were cancelled. These were scheduled to depart for Lahore from Karachi. Moreover, two flights of Serene Air ER-504 and 502 were also cancelled. Both flights were scheduled to land in Islamabad from Karachi. An AirSial flight PF-145 was cancelled.

The flight was scheduled to arrive in Lahore from Karachi, while another AirSial flight PF-124 also faced cancellation. The flight was scheduled to reach Islamabad from Karachi.

A Dubai-bound Emirates Airlines flight EK-605 was also cancelled and a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-370 was also called off.