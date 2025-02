LAHORE - ABL National U-20 Men’s Volleyball Championship 2025 commenced on Friday at WAPDA Sports Complex, Lahore. In the first match of the day, Punjab dominated the court, securing a 3-0 victory with set scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-18. The second match made history as Shafia Arshad became the first female referee to officiate a match in the c’ship. WAPDA won it 3-0. Third match was won by KP 3-0.