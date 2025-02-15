Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

Peshawar - Commissioner of Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, chairing a meeting here on Friday, directed strict action against elements involved in hoarding and creating price hikes.

The Commissioner directed all five DCs of the division to provide relief to the public during Ramadan and to monitor the situation in markets. The Deputy Commissioners were also directed to ensure the display of price lists in markets and to devise a plan to control price hikes during the holy month.

The meeting also decided to establish a control room in the offices of the deputy commissioners to address public complaints and involve officials from the revenue department to check price lists.

It was decided that the rates for milk and meat would be reviewed, and teams with mobile testing laboratories would be deployed on motorways and highways to examine the quality of milk.

Dist admin to set up prices’ monitoring desk at bazaars

The Peshawar District administration has decided to set up monitoring desks at bazaars to control the prices of essential items and provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Friday, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rao Hasham Azeem. The meeting was convened on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram. In addition to officers from the district administration, officials from the food, livestock, and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail matters related to providing relief to the people during Ramadan and ensuring the implementation of directives from the provincial government in this regard. During the meeting, the officers of the district administration and other concerned departments were instructed to take all necessary steps to control the prices of essential items and provide relief to the people.

By mutual consensus, it was decided to establish monitoring desks in all bazaars of the district. In addition to district administration officers, officials from other concerned departments will also be present to take immediate action on public complaints. District administration officers will visit fruit and vegetable markets at dusk on a daily basis to issue the official price list.

