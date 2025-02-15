Brig Rasheed Basketball excellence awards presented

LAHORE - The 8th Annual Brig (R) Rasheed Ali Malik Basketball Excellence Awards ceremony was held to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of basketball in Pakistan. Organised under the joint supervision of Firdous Ittihad and Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), the event’s chief guest was Additional Commissioner Karachi, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah. Several distinguished personalities attended the occasion, including Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Treasurer Asghar Baloch, Metro Pakistan Operations Manager Hammad Haider, and other notable figures.The event was sponsored by Maj Usman Ali Malik, son of late Brig (R) Rasheed Malik and CEO of 2000 Security Agency. The best organiser of the year award was presented to UBL officer M Zulfiqar Abbas Khan. Several other individuals were recognised for their contributions, including Abdul Hameed Baloch, Sheikh Aqeel Ahmed, Faheem Adil, Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, Saeeda Iftikhar Sheikh, DNighat Aqeel, Uzma Sheikh, Younus Qureshi, Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, Noor Hassan Jokhio, Malik M Ishaq, Asif Gulfam, Ahmer Shafiq, and Sensei Shehzad Ahmed.

In addition, Shah Faisal Town Director of Education Khursheed Alam was honored for his contributions to sports, education, and scouting activities, while DD Education District Central Raheela Masroor received an award for her services in the field of education.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghulam Muhammad expressed deep gratitude to Maj Usman Malik for supporting the event for eight consecutive years and pledged to continue hosting the awards as long as he lives. He also announced that a one-day Brig (R) Rasheed Malik Basketball Festival will be held in the last week of April.