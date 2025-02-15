Budget Session Fiasco

If there were ever a display of sheer indifference towards governance, the Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session provided a stark example. A session meant to lay the groundwork for the upcoming provincial budget—the backbone of policy decisions affecting millions—was marred by abysmal attendance. That the Finance Minister himself did not bother to show up speaks volumes about the seriousness with which lawmakers are treating their responsibilities.

This is not an isolated incident but a pattern of behaviour that exposes the priorities of those elected to represent the people. When the agenda involves increasing their own salaries and benefits, parliamentarians miraculously manage to appear in full force. Similarly, when an opportunity presents itself to engage in political theatrics, attendance is never an issue. The optics of an empty assembly hall while critical discussions on the province’s finances are sidelined is a damning indictment of the very people who claim to be serving the electorate. Budget sessions are not mere formalities; they set the stage for economic planning, resource allocation, and policy priorities that impact everything from education and healthcare to infrastructure and development. By choosing not to engage, these legislators are sending an unmistakable message: the public interest is secondary to personal and political conveniences.

It is high time this unserious approach is called out. If elected representatives cannot be trusted to show up for crucial sessions, how can they be trusted to craft policies that actually benefit the people? The next time lawmakers wax eloquent about their commitment to public service, their attendance record should serve as a reality check.