Cambridge Education System to be introduced in FDE Colleges: Farah Naz 

APP
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage, and Culture, Farah Naz Akbar, informed the National Assembly on Friday that the Cambridge Education System is being introduced in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)-owned colleges. During the question hour, she said that the initiative is being launched as a pilot project and will be expanded to other institutions in phases. She added that the plan is currently in its initial stages, with a few selected educational institutions under the FDE set to implement the system first.

APP

