Cause of Cancer: Gutka

The consumption of Gutka has become a major health hazard in the Lasbela region. Gutka, a type of tobacco also known as betel nut, is made from the Areca palm, which is native to South Asia. It is highly addictive due to the presence of arecoline, a stimulant with nicotinic acid, which makes it difficult for users to quit.

Research indicates that 80% of Gutka users become severely addicted. Consequently, it is linked to numerous chronic health conditions, including oral, oesophageal, liver, and kidney cancers. The impact of Gutka extends beyond individuals, affecting entire communities in Lasbela. Reports suggest that its consumption is not limited to men; women in the district are also heavily addicted. Doctors have warned that Gutka use negatively affects reproductive health, increasing risks of stillbirths, premature births, and low birth weight.

During my travels, I have observed women chewing Gutka as if it were a daily necessity. After chewing for fifteen to twenty minutes, they spit it out from vehicles, staining roads and public spaces. Gutka not only harms human health but also damages the environment, defacing vehicles, plants, and homes.

Shockingly, Gutka is sold as freely as essential goods, despite its severe health consequences. A journalist once noted, “For the people of Lasbela, Gutka has become their breakfast, lunch, and dinner.” This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for intervention.

I appeal to health awareness organisations to educate people about the dangers of Gutka. Moreover, authorities, including the District Duty Commissioner, Social Health Officers, and law enforcement agencies, must take immediate and strict action against the illegal production and sale of Gutka. Delays in addressing this crisis will only lead to further devastation.

SAMAN GULL,

Awaran.