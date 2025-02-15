CCPO orders multi-pronged approach to nab drug peddlers, street criminals

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a review meeting today, outlining an aggressive strategy to combat drug trafficking, street crimes and hazardous kite-flying activities across Lahore. The meeting, attended by senior police officials from Civil Lines and City Divisions, underscored the Police’s commitment to public safety and accountability. The CCPO reaffirmed a strict zero-tolerance policy toward corruption within the department. “Any officer found engaging in misconduct will face immediate disciplinary action,” he warned, urging citizens to report malpractice through official channels.

To address rising street crimes, the CCPO directed SSP (Operations) to intensify operations against organized begging networks and ensure heightened vigilance in crime-prone areas. The Investigation Wing was instructed to streamline coordination with the Public Prosecution Department to expedite pending court cases (challans) and reduce legal backlogs. Declaring the eradication of narcotics a priority, CCPO labeled synthetic drug Ice as a “deadly scourge tearing apart families and communities.” He ordered enhanced surveillance of online drug trafficking networks and mandated rigorous raids to dismantle supply chains. “Our mission is clear: choke the flow of drugs at every level, from streets to digital platforms,” he asserted. In a bid to prevent injuries and fatalities caused by metallic kite strings, the CCPO ordered targeted raids on workshops manufacturing banned kite-flying materials. Habitual offenders will face strict legal action under Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance.

“These strings are lethal; we will hold suppliers and reckless flyers accountable,” emphasized Kamyana.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, alongside SPs, ASPs, and station-level officers from Civil Lines and City Divisions.