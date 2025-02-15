CEO KPT&GC tenders resignation alleging political pressure from PTI govt

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC) has tendered resignation, alleging that political pressure from the PTI provincial government and lack of funds was the main reason behind the move.

“After careful reflection and thorough consideration, I regret to inform you that I, Muhammad Ayub, am compelled to tender my resignation as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KPT & GSC, effective one month from 1st March 2025,” said Muhammad Ayub, CEO KPT&GC in a letter addressed to Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This decision has been made in light of a number of unresolved critical issues, which despite my best efforts and multiple discussions, continue to impede the company‘s progress and my ability to fulfil my responsibilities effectively,” said the letter available with The Nation.

“I assumed the role of CEO on 4th April 2024 after an extensive selection process lasting over 1.5 years. While the company was licensed in 2021, it was in a very nascent stage when I began my tenure. I committed myself wholeheartedly to the growth and development of the company, aiming to address and resolve its core challenges. However, I have been consistently faced with a lack of adequate support, an absence of prompt decision-making and systemic delays in addressing fundamental operational issues.

The major unresolved issues that are hindering the company’s growth and my continued engagement in the role include no allocation of capital, he said and added that “As per the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the company is required to maintain a paid-up capital of Rs500 million. Despite numerous meetings with the Finance Department, this allocation has not been provided, unlike similar companies such as Sindh Transmission Company and Punjab Transmission Company,” he said.

Another issue was with annual Budget, he said and added that “I submitted a budget proposal of Rs370 million for the 2024-2025 financial year in May 2024. After significant revisions, a reduced budget of Rs110 million was submitted in September 2024, but to date, no funds have been released by the Finance Department,”.

Talking about the insufficient loan, the CEO said that the company is operating on Rs60 million loan from the Ministry of Energy (MOE), which was only disbursed in September 2024 after significant efforts. This amount is insufficient to cover basic operational expenses, including repayments to PEDO, salaries, and rent.

The company was denied lack of supervisory role, he said and added that the company has not been assigned a supervisory role in the 220kV Mataltan-Chakdara transmission line project, despite repeated requests as KPT & GSC is the only company that has a license of construction of transmission in KP and PEDO has no transmission license.

He said that the company was also not provided the seed money. Requests for seed funding, as provided to similar companies like Sindh Transmission and Punjab Transmission companies, have been denied by the finance department, he added.

Similarly, the CEO noted that “of the Rs 60 million loan, only Rs 5.3 million has been allocated to the NEPRA annual fee, leaving the remainder insufficient to meet the company’s ongoing operational expenses, including the PEDO loan repayment,”.

The company’s Board of Directors is currently consisted of only five members. Despite requests to increase the number of independent members in line with corporate governance standards, no action has been taken, he added.

The Ministry of Energy’s role in supporting the company has been marked by delays and lack of decisive action, further hindering the company’s growth and operational efficiency.

In addition to these operational and financial challenges, I have also faced considerable political pressure over the past two months. Despite having no formal reason or letter of dissatisfaction has been issued against me, there has been an ongoing attempt to force my resignation. The pressure exerted has been considerable, and while I have remained committed to the company’s vision, the environment has become untenable.

“Under these circumstances, it has become increasingly difficult to continue effectively without the necessary support from the relevant stakeholders. I respectfully request that these critical issues be resolved within the next 30 days. Should these matters remain unresolved, I will have no choice but to consider this letter as my formal resignation, in accordance with the one-month notice period wef 1st March 2025 stipulated in my offer letter.

“I sincerely hope that the company’s leadership will take swift and decisive action to address these pressing issues. I remain committed to the vision of the company, but given the current environment, I can no longer continue in my role under these challenging and unsupported conditions,” Ayub maintained.