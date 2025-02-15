Saturday, February 15, 2025
CJP administers oath of office to seven SC judges
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Friday administered the oath of office to six newly appointed judges and one acting judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and impressive ceremony.

The newly sworn-in judges include Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui Chief Justice High Court of Sindh, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar Senior Puisne Judge High Court of Sindh, Justice Shakeel Ahmad Judge, Peshawar High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Chief Justice Peshawar High Court. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Islamabad High Court took oath of office as Acting Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

