CM Maryam directs formation of ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’

LAHORE - On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a dedicated Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk has been established to facilitate students seeking guidance and assistance regarding the scholarship scheme. The help desk will provide support through WhatsApp, landline, and social media platforms from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Students can reach out for information, queries, and prompt resolution of complaints via multiple contact channels. The students can contact the Honhaar Scholarship Helpline on 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaints can be made at complainthonhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk. For Honahar Scholarship, online contact can also be made at honhaar@punjabhec.gov.pk.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized her commitment to supporting students in their educational journey. She stated, “Talented students should focus solely on their studies; paying their fees is the government’s responsibility. I want to ensure that all resources are at their disposal. Every student in Punjab is like my own child—I care for them with a mother’s heart.” The initiative aims to resolve student issues promptly, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder academic progress.