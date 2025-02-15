Saturday, February 15, 2025
CM Murad to distribute solar panels at Sukkur Sports Complex

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A ceremony is scheduled to take place today at the Sukkur Sports Complex, where Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah will distribute solar panels among deserving individuals.

The event will be attended by prominent leaders, including MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and Provincial Minister for Planing and Development, Sindh Syed Nasser Hussain Shah.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister will hand over solar panels to those in need, promoting the use of renewable energy sources in the region. The event is expected to be a significant step towards enhancing the lives of the people in Sukkur.

