Saturday, February 15, 2025
COAS, CM Maryam unveil high-tech agri projects

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with federal and provincial ministers and senior government officials visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)’s Green Corporate Initiative on Friday.

During the visit, CM Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated three key projects —Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Malls, and the Agri Research Facility. Officials from the agricultural sector were also present on this occasion.  Participants were briefed on advanced agricultural machinery being introduced to boost the sector.

Under the initiative, farmers will have access to high-tech equipment on easy lease terms instead of purchasing expensive machinery. To modernise irrigation systems, 25 Green Agri Malls have already been established across Punjab, with 250 more expected to be completed nationwide by the end of the year.

The Smart Agri Farm aims to train local farmers, contributing to the development of 95 per cent of the country’s agricultural sector.

General Asim Munir and CM Maryam Nawaz expressed full satisfaction with the progress of the Green Corporate Initiative, emphasizing its potential to transform the agricultural landscape.

