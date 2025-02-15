Commissioner enforces Section 144 for two months on heavy traffic movement

KARACHI - Karachi commissioner has enforced Section 144 for two months to regulate the movement of heavy traffic within the city amid rising fatalities, a local media reported on Friday.

According to the official notification, the restriction aims to streamline the movement of heavy vehicles within Karachi’s limits to ensure public safety. Under the new regulations, dumpers will be prohibited from operating in Karachi from 10 PM to 6 AM. However, heavy vehicles transporting construction materials will be allowed to enter designated routes.

Exemptions have been granted for specific areas, allowing vehicles to operate from National Highway via Godam Chowrangi to Jam Sadiq Bridge, as well as from Northern Bypass to East and West Wharf. The restriction on heavy vehicles and dumpers will remain in effect for two months.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls. According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.