Cricket Comes Home

After three long decades, Pakistan is finally set to host a major international cricket tournament, a momentous occasion that comes with both immense opportunity and formidable challenges. The Champions Trophy 2025 is not merely a sporting event; it is a test of the country’s ability to organise and execute a high-profile global spectacle. With the world’s attention fixed on Pakistan, expectations are high, and so is the pressure to ensure seamless logistics, security, and infrastructure management.

This is not just about cricket; it is about optics, and Pakistan’s broader ambitions to re-establish itself as a safe and reliable host for international events. Hosting such an event demands a coordinated effort from all government bodies—security agencies, sports authorities, and local administrations—to ensure that every aspect runs smoothly. The stakes are far too high for complacency. Any misstep, no matter how minor, will be magnified by Pakistan’s critics, who are waiting to seize on any lapse as proof of instability.

Beyond government efforts, public cooperation is equally crucial. Hosting an event of this scale will inevitably bring disruptions, particularly in daily commutes, but this is a small price to pay for the long-term gains in international confidence and economic opportunities. The people must recognise that their patience and support will contribute to a larger goal: reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a capable and secure host for global events.

This tournament is an opportunity to reshape the narrative surrounding Pakistan. Success here could open the doors for more international events, reviving not just cricket but tourism and foreign investment as well. The responsibility now lies with those at the helm to ensure Pakistan does not falter on this historic occasion.