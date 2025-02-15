Devsinc participates in LEAP 2025, strengthens market expansion in KSA

LAHORE - Devsinc, a global leader in software development and digital transformation, made a significant impact at LEAP 2025, the Kingdom’s premier technology event. The conference provided a dynamic platform for Devsinc’s leadership to engage with global tech pioneers, explore disruptive innovations, and solidify cross-border collaborations shaping the future of AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation. Mr Usman Asif, CEO and Founder of Devsinc, alongside Mr Moiz S Varind, Head of Global Marketing, and Mr Atta Ur Rahman, General Manager EMEA, led discussions with technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and enterprise stakeholders from the Middle East, APAC, and Europe. Mr Usman Asif remarked, “The pace of innovation showcased at LEAP is inspiring. Engaging with top tech minds reaffirmed our belief in AI, cloud, and digital technologies as transformative forces. Devsinc remains committed to pushing boundaries and forging global partnerships.” A key highlight of Devsinc’s engagement was its participation in the Pak-Saudi Business Forum, a collaborative initiative led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan. Devsinc’s leadership met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmad Farooq, discussing opportunities for enterprise-level IT companies like Devsinc to expand in the Kingdom. Mr Moiz S Varind emphasised, “Saudi Arabia’s tech ecosystem is evolving rapidly. At Devsinc, we are eager to contribute by bringing cutting-edge solutions and forming strategic alliances that drive long-term impact.” Mr Atta Ur Rahman added, “Our engagement at LEAP has been crucial in fostering new collaborations and positioning Devsinc as a key enabler of digital transformation. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in the region’s tech advancement.” With an unwavering commitment to innovation and global partnerships, Devsinc continues to lead the way in delivering technology solutions that empower businesses and industries worldwide.