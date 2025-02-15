Saturday, February 15, 2025
DPM to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar will travel to New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance,” scheduled to be held from February 18. The meeting has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of February 2025. It will be chaired by Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said yesterday. On the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, DPM/FM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials, he added.

