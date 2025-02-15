Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPR Railways deputation period extended

DPR Railways deputation period extended
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The government of Pakistan has approved a two-year extension in the deputation period of Director Public Relations Railways, Babar Ali Raza.

Following this approval, the Ministry of Information has officially issued a notification on Friday stating that the officer of the information group will continue to serve in the Railways until January 16, 2027.

It is noteworthy that his initial three-year deputation period was set to expire in January this year. However, in recognition of his outstanding services to the Railways, the Ministry of Railways recommended an extension, which was subsequently approved by the government. The Ministry of Information has now issued the formal notification confirming the extension.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025