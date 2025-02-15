Duchess Sophie receives new title after successful Nepal trip

LONDON - Duchess Sophie received special honour as she returned to the UK with Prince Edward after wrapping up a successful royal tour of Nepal. The Duchess of Edinburgh was dubbed a ‘charismatic’ partner for the Duke by a well-known royal commentator. Sophie, who is widely known as a ‘secret weapon’ of the royal family, was also approved by the late Queen Elizabeth for her son. In conversation with Fabulous magazine, royal commentator Phil Dampier said, “The late Queen once said that Sophie was ‘good for our Ed’ and that’s so true.” Sophie has “brought out the best” of Edward and because of that, the Duke is now “much more popular than when he was younger.” Lauding the Duchess, Phil added, “But she is very much the more charismatic partner and she is treasured by her 70-odd patronages, with more to come.” The royal expert believes that Sophie has become a star of the royal family in her own right. The Duchess, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday, showcased her “relaxed and confident” self in new portraits.

Notably, Duchess Sophie showered with praises after she returned from Nepal performing successful royal engagements alongside her husband Edward.