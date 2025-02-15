Educational Collapse in GB

Despite multiple education policies over the years, the government has failed to implement sustainable reforms. The Education Reform Plan (2015-2025) aimed at increasing the literacy rate and improving school infrastructure, yet tangible progress remains limited. The absence of strict monitoring mechanisms allows inefficiencies to persist, with little oversight over schools, curriculum standards, and teacher performance. Furthermore, political instability in GB has resulted in budgetary constraints for the education sector. Compared to other provinces, GB receives a significantly lower allocation for education, despite its challenging geographical and socio-economic conditions. Without increased funding and policy-driven interventions, the disparities in educational outcomes will continue to widen.

Sweden is often cited as one of the best examples of an equitable and high-quality education system. Education in Sweden is free for all students, including foreign nationals. The state ensures equal resource allocation, preventing disparities between urban and rural schools. In contrast, Pakistan’s education system suffers from severe resource imbalances, particularly in regions like GB. Teachers in Sweden undergo rigorous training, requiring at least five years of university education before they can enter the profession. Regular teacher evaluations and professional development programmes ensure that educators remain well-equipped to teach effectively. Implementing a similar model in GB could significantly enhance teaching quality. Sweden follows a student-centred approach, focusing on critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical knowledge rather than rote memorisation. This contrasts sharply with Pakistan’s outdated curriculum, which primarily emphasises memorisation without conceptual understanding. The Swedish government maintains strict oversight over school performance, ensuring that every institution meets quality standards. Introducing independent education audits in GB could help identify inefficiencies and enforce accountability.

The United States follows a decentralised education system, offering valuable insights into how regional disparities can be addressed. The U.S. invests heavily in education, with public schools receiving substantial federal and state funding. In contrast, the education budget for Pakistan in 2024-25 is estimated to be 1.91% of the country’s GDP—an increase from the previous year’s 1.5% but still insufficient to meet requirements. Allocating more funds to GB’s education sector is essential for sustainable improvements. The U.S. focuses on inclusive education, ensuring that students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive extra academic support. Implementing remedial education programmes in GB could help struggling students bridge learning gaps. American schools encourage parental and community involvement, fostering a collaborative approach to education. In GB, increased community participation in school management could enhance accountability and student performance.

Addressing the education crisis in GB requires comprehensive and multi-dimensional reforms. The government must allocate a higher percentage of the provincial and federal budget to GB’s education sector and invest in school infrastructure, ensuring that all institutions have basic facilities. Teacher training and performance monitoring should be strengthened through mandatory teacher training programmes, similar to Sweden’s five-year qualification requirement, and the introduction of SLO-based assessments for teachers to ensure competence. The curriculum must shift towards a conceptual learning model, reducing reliance on rote memorisation. Technological tools, such as smart classrooms and online learning platforms, should be incorporated to enhance education quality. Strict governance and accountability measures are essential. Establishing an independent education commission to monitor school performance and enforcing teacher accountability through regular evaluations and performance-based incentives can drive improvement. Additionally, community participation and awareness campaigns should be encouraged through parent-teacher associations to enhance local engagement, and education awareness programmes should emphasise the importance of schooling, particularly in remote areas.

The stark educational disparities in Gilgit-Baltistan reflect systemic failures that, if left unaddressed, will deepen socio-economic inequalities in the region. The recent 8th-grade examination results serve as a wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for reforms in infrastructure, teacher training, governance, and policy implementation. Lessons from countries like Sweden and the United States demonstrate that sustainable progress is achievable through equitable resource distribution, teacher competence, and strong governance structures. Unless immediate action is taken, the education crisis in GB will persist, jeopardising the future of countless students. The question remains: will the authorities implement the necessary reforms, or will another generation be left behind?

Over the past decade, teachers have been recruited through various channels, including TGTs, TGSTs, SSTs, and ESTs, with MPhil and PhD scholars also given opportunities to serve in the education sector. Yet, despite these measures, the results have not improved significantly—progress remains negligible. Comprehensive research and improvements are required to combat corruption, nepotism, and negligence.

Maqsood Hussain

The writer a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, originally from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.