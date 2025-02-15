Eleven workers die, six injured in Balochistan blast

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least 11 people were killed and six others wounded as bomb targets a vehicle carrying coal miners in the Harnai area of Balochistan province on Friday, police and rescue workers said. The workers were on their way to a market when their vehicle was hit by a powerful explosion.

“An improvised explosive device was planted at the road side which exploded when the pickup truck carting coal miners reached the site,” an official said. He added that it may have been a remote operated device.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. The region’s deputy commissioner, Hazrat Wali Agha, told reporters that at least 17 miners were in the truck when the bomb went off. A doctor at the local hospital said two of the wounded were in critical condition.

A private TV channel reported that most of the workers killed or injured on Friday came from the village of Puran in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Levies forces sources, the blast occurred when the miners’ vehicle came into contact with explosive material, causing a devastating impact that resulted in the loss of lives and injuries. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide assistance and transport the injured to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Levies forces and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching the area and investigating the cause of the explosion.

“We are working to identify the details of the blast and those responsible,” officials said, adding that a thorough probe is underway.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast in Shahrag area of Harnai district, Balochistan, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those died in the terrorist incident. They also vowed to continue efforts till the elimination of terrorism from the country.

PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical support to the injured. He also prayed for their early recovery.

The prime minister said the individuals who harm the lives and property of innocent and defenseless citizens will have to pay a very heavy price. Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Shahrag explosion, pledges tough action against perpetrators.

Also, Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the explosion of vehicle-carrying coal miners in the Shahrag coal field area in Harnai district, expressing deep sorrow over the killing of nine people and wounding of others in the incident.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased workers, assuring them that the Balochistan government stands with the bereaved families and will not leave them alone in this difficult time. The chief minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the workers injured in the explosion, instructing the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

He ordered an immediate and comprehensive probe of the incident and emphasized that a rigorous operation would continue against elements seeking to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored that the government is taking every possible measure to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the province.

He said that terrorists who target innocent civilians do not deserve any sympathy, and the Balochistan government will leave no stone unturned in bringing them to justice.

The Chief Minister made it clear that security forces and law enforcement agencies are fully active to ensure law and order in the province, and the fight against terrorists will continue with unwavering resolve.

He assured the public that the Balochistan government is determined to protect the lives and property of its citizens and will not allow any conspiracy to disrupt peace in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that with the cooperation of the people, lasting peace would be established in Balochistan.