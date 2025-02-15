Erdogan gifts Turkish Togg EV to President, PM

ISLAMABAD - President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has gifted Turkish electric vehicles Togg to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, official sources said on Friday. While thanking the president for the thoughtful gesture, the prime minister lauded the strides made by the Turkish automotive industry and looked forward to collaboration amongst Pakistani and Turkish automotive companies in future.

Later, the Prime Minister and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also drove their respective electric cars along with President Erdogan.