Experience at Children’s Hospital Sukkur

Today, I visited Children’s Hospital Sukkur for the first time due to an emergency (attached are the tokens and prescription for reference). My younger brother’s lips and hands were swelling, and we sought immediate medical attention.

At 3:50 PM, upon arrival, a receptionist issued us token number 397 and directed us to the weight machine. After my brother was weighed by a medical assistant, we were asked to wait in the waiting area, where the current token number was 287.

I watched the clock and observed the flow of patients entering and exiting the consultant’s room. At 4:30 PM, I inquired about our turn and was assured it would be next. However, I noticed that the coordinator allowed another patient to enter out of turn, citing a prior token reservation over the phone. In this process, about ten patients, along with some favourites, were given priority, while those of us following the rules were ignored.

Frustrated but composed, I voiced my concerns, urging the staff not to force us into lawlessness by creating disorder through unethical practices that harm the reputation of this prestigious public hospital. Other patients supported my stance, and eventually, we were allowed to see the doctor.

The doctor was professional, thorough, and respectful, quickly referring my brother to the emergency department. There, we waited only five minutes before another doctor, who humorously engaged my brother, diagnosed an allergy, prescribed medication, and assured us he would recover within two days.

In short, while the government can provide facilities, it cannot instil fairness. I urge people not to reserve tokens over the phone unless they arrive on time, and I request the doorkeepers of consultants to stop permitting patients based on favouritism. Such practices create unnecessary trouble and waste time for those who follow the rules.

MUHAMMAD JAWAD AHMED,

Sukkur.