Saturday, February 15, 2025
Fawad, Shoaib Shaheen clash at Adiala jail gate

Web Desk
1:59 PM | February 15, 2025
A physical altercation broke out between former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Gate No. 5 of Adiala Jail.

According to media reports, tensions escalated when Fawad Chaudhry called Shoaib Shaheen a "tout," prompting Shoaib to retort, telling Fawad to mind his own business.

The argument quickly turned physical, with Fawad slapping Shoaib, causing him to fall to the ground and injure his arm.

Following the scuffle, Fawad Chaudhry proceeded inside the jail, while the jail superintendent called Shoaib Shaheen inside.

It is worth noting that Fawad Chaudhry has previously had disputes with journalists Mubashir Luqman and Sami Ibrahim.

