Fawad, Shoaib Shaheen clash at Adiala jail gate

A physical altercation broke out between former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaheen at Gate No. 5 of .

According to media reports, tensions escalated when called Shoaib Shaheen a "tout," prompting Shoaib to retort, telling Fawad to mind his own business.

The argument quickly turned physical, with Fawad slapping Shoaib, causing him to fall to the ground and injure his arm.

Following the scuffle, proceeded inside the jail, while the jail superintendent called Shoaib Shaheen inside.

It is worth noting that has previously had disputes with journalists Mubashir Luqman and Sami Ibrahim.