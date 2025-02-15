Female athletes-led GCU’s 124th Annual Sports kick off

LAHORE - The 124th Annual Sports of Government College University (GCU) Lahore commenced with great enthusiasm on Friday, marked by a grand march-past led by two outstanding female athletes – Asian Youth Netball Champion Muqaddas Fatima and International Footballer Noreen Baig. The opening ceremony, held at the Oval Ground, set an inspiring tone as physically challenged students led the procession, reinforcing the university’s commitment to inclusivity in sports. The three-day mega sporting event is expected to see the participation of around 10,000 students from 42 departments competing across various disciplines. The event was graced by renowned businessman and Old Ravian Hamza Tariq Sufi as the chief guest. Among the distinguished attendees were Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Babar Aziz, Chairman Sports Board Yasir Sultan, Director Sports M Waseem, Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali, and GCU Sports Board members. Speaking at the occasion, Prof Dr Babar Aziz highlighted the role of sports in character building, emphasizing GCU’s rich athletic legacy and its contribution to nurturing national and international athletes. Highlighting the Olympic spirit, he stressed that sports instill discipline, teamwork, and resilience traits essential for success. Hamza Tariq Sufi expressed pride in being part of the GCU community and commended the event for showcasing young talent. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting such initiatives through the Sufi Group, acknowledging the power of sports in shaping Pakistan’s future. In the march-past competition, the Department of Commerce and Finance claimed the best contingent trophy, while the Institute of Industrial Biotechnology secured the runner-up position. The event’s grand finale, set for Sunday at GCU’s Oval Ground, will feature exciting Gymkhana competitions.

The Gymkhana competitions include ministerial staff race, naib qasid race, four-legged race, cricket throw ball for girls, pillow fighting, staff children race, stilt race, 60-metre race, sack race, chatti race for girls, and the obstacle race.