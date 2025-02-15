Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA nabs suspect in 6m visa fraud, human trafficking case

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone, in a significant operation against human traffickers, arrested an accused involved in visa fraud and human smuggling in the Sheikhupura area on Friday. A spokesperson said that the suspect, Shiraz Arif, deceived innocent citizens through visa scams.He extorted Rs 6 million from a citizen by promising employment in the UK, but failed to fulfill his commitment. After receiving the large sum of money, the suspect went into hiding. Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar, said that the crackdown on individuals involved in human trafficking was ongoing. “Those who play with innocent lives will be brought to justice,” Qamar added. He further emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking was being strictly enforced.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025