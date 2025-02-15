Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA’s Interpol nabs fugitive in UAE, extradites to Islamabad

NEWS WIRE
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a fugitive wanted for fraud in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and successfully extradited him to the Islamabad Capital Police on Friday. An official told APP that the arrested suspect, identified as Mian Hassan Kamal, was wanted by Islamabad Capital Police in connection with a fraud case registered at Kohsar Police Station.  The arrested individual had issued a cheque worth Rs 6 million for the purchase of a flat, which was later dishonored. Following the fraudulent transaction, he fled abroad and had been evading arrest since 2022, an official added. FIA NCB Interpol had issued a Red Notice for his arrest, leading to his capture in Abu Dhabi. The suspect was subsequently transferred to Islamabad Airport, where FIA Immigration officials handed him over to Islamabad Police for further legal proceedings.  

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1739515234.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025