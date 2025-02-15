FIA’s Interpol nabs fugitive in UAE, extradites to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a fugitive wanted for fraud in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and successfully extradited him to the Islamabad Capital Police on Friday. An official told APP that the arrested suspect, identified as Mian Hassan Kamal, was wanted by Islamabad Capital Police in connection with a fraud case registered at Kohsar Police Station. The arrested individual had issued a cheque worth Rs 6 million for the purchase of a flat, which was later dishonored. Following the fraudulent transaction, he fled abroad and had been evading arrest since 2022, an official added. FIA NCB Interpol had issued a Red Notice for his arrest, leading to his capture in Abu Dhabi. The suspect was subsequently transferred to Islamabad Airport, where FIA Immigration officials handed him over to Islamabad Police for further legal proceedings.