Finance minister briefs IFC on macroeconomic stability

ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Friday held a meeting with Mr Makhtar Diop, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), at the Finance Division.

The IFC delegation included Ms Hela Cheikh Rouhou, Regional Vice President (MCT Region), Mr Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, Regional Director (Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan), Mr Najy Benhassine, Country Director (World Bank Pakistan), and Mr Zeeshan Sheikh, Country Manager (IFC Pakistan and Afghanistan). The finance minister was joined by Dr Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah, Executive Director (Pakistan) at the World Bank Group, Finance Secretary Mr Imdad Ullah Bosal and senior officers from the Finance Division.

Welcoming the delegation, the finance minister congratulated IFC on its recently signed projects with the private sector and commended the thriving and vibrant role of private enterprises in Pakistan. He also briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, mentioning his recent meeting with Ms Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, in Dubai. He apprised that Ms Georgieva appreciated the progress Pakistan has made on the macroeconomic front. He further highlighted that since the last meeting with IFC in Davos, improvements have been observed on both the debt and equity sides.

The finance minister also outlined key structural reforms, including the introduction of agricultural income tax—an unprecedented step in the country—alongwith pension reforms and rightsizing initiatives across 43 ministries and 400 attached departments, many of which have been merged or wrapped up. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an environment where the private sector leads economic growth, particularly in driving export-led expansion. He also thanked IFC for its continuous support and assistance.

Mr Makhtar Diop appreciated the finance minister’s hospitality and acknowledged the government’s reform efforts. He noted that private sector stakeholders in Pakistan have expressed confidence in the finance minister’s policies and are appreciative of the progress being made. He also commended Pakistan’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the World Bank, recognising it as one of the best practices globally. Mr Diop reiterated IFC’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan and providing support in key areas such as green energy, data centres, agricultural supply chain improvements, the telecom sector, and digitisation.

The finance minister highlighted the government’s recent declaration of warehousing as an industry and reaffirmed its commitment to public-private partnerships (PPPs) in infrastructure, IT, data centres, and AgTech. He emphasised that agricultural income tax remains a key area of discussion, alongside the broader goal of capital mobilisation, where the private sector must play a leading role. He also noted that several international partners have publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s growing investment potential. The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration and investment in Pakistan’s economic development.