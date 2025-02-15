Germany urges Trump to avoid ‘make-a-deal-and-leave’ Ukraine policy

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday cautioned the US against hastily entering peace negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, warning of far-reaching consequences for allies.

“I am convinced that a mere ‘make-a-deal-and-leave’ would weaken us all: Ukraine and Europe – but also the United States,” Steinmeier said in his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference.

He noted that following US President Donald Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, possible ways to end the war would be the focus of this year's security conference.

“Everyone wants this war to end. But how this war ends will have a lasting impact on our security order and on the power position of Europe and America in the world,” Steinmeier said. He stressed the critical need to preserve transatlantic unity and maintain support for Ukraine.

“Every scenario – whether before or after the end of fighting – requires our joint deterrence and strength. That is why, in every scenario, our support for Ukraine must continue – that of the Europeans and that of the Americans,” he added.

The German president acknowledged political differences between Europeans and the Trump administration but stressed that maintaining dialogue and cooperation on shared interests is vital to prevent Russia and China from exploiting these divisions.

Steinmeier highlighted NATO's vital role, emphasizing that the defense alliance is crucial for both European allies and the US in tackling contemporary challenges. He confirmed Germany's commitment to increase its NATO contribution and expressed Berlin's willingness to discuss the Trump administration's expectations and its plans regarding American troops' reductions in Europe.

"I talked to US Vice President JD Vance about it this morning, and I said to him, Whatever you decide, discuss it with us. We share the goal, so let's coordinate the way to get there," Steinmeier said. "In any case, none of us can have any interest in weakening NATO's capabilities in the short term or even calling NATO into question in the long term," he continued.

"Because no one, not even the US, will be able to form such an alliance again in the 21st century, born out of the strength of the democracies in the 20th century. And even the strongest, including the US, will be dependent on allies in this 21st century," Steinmeier added.