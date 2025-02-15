Saturday, February 15, 2025
Global Science Moot at ICCBS-KU from Monday

NEWS WIRE
February 15, 2025
Karachi

KARACHI  -   The 16th International Symposium on Natural Product Chemistry (ISNPC-16) is set to commence at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK), on February 17.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, will inaugurate the symposium, which will run from February 17 to 20 and host a large gathering of national and international scientists.

A spokesperson for ICCBS, University of Karachi, announced this on Friday, highlighting that the symposium is recognized as one of the most prestigious international events in the field of natural products and allied sciences.

He emphasized that the conference will provide a platform for extensive interaction among national and international scientists and scholars.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Monday at 9:15 a.m. in the Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium (ICCBS). Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed will deliver the inaugural speech, followed by remarks from the Guest of Honour, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi; Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology; ICCBS Director Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen; and Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, ISNPC Organizing Secretary.

Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

The event is expected to strengthen collaborations between scientists from various regions.

