Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a sharp decline on Saturday, following a drop in international rates.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs4,700, settling at Rs301,500. Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs4,030, reaching Rs258,487.

On the global market, gold prices dipped by $50, bringing the rate down to $2,883 per ounce.

This decline comes just a day after gold hit an all-time high in Pakistan, with prices surging by Rs2,200 per tola to reach Rs306,200, while the 10-gram rate increased by Rs1,886 to Rs262,517.