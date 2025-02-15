Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic development, particularly in the agricultural sector.

During a visit to the Green Pakistan Initiative projects in Cholistan, Gen Munir was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal and provincial ministers, and other officials. Addressing a gathering, he praised Punjab’s role as the agricultural backbone of the country and commended the province’s leadership and farmers for embracing modern agricultural practices.

He highlighted the achievements of the Green Corporate Program, describing them as a promising step toward progress. The COAS and the Punjab chief minister inaugurated several key projects, including the Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Malls, and the Agri Research Facilitation Center.

Officials briefed the delegation on modern agricultural machinery being employed to enhance productivity. To advance irrigation and farming techniques, 25 Green Agri Malls have been set up across Punjab, with a target of establishing 250 nationwide by the year’s end. Additionally, a large-scale modern agricultural farm spanning 5,000 acres has been launched under the initiative.

The Green Agri Mall and Services Company will provide farmers with high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at subsidized rates, along with affordable access to agricultural machinery, including drones.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the initiative marks the beginning of an agricultural transformation in Cholistan and Punjab, ensuring farmers' progress and contributing to Pakistan’s economic prosperity.