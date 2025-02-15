Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Web Desk
12:57 PM | February 15, 2025
National

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic development, particularly in the agricultural sector.

During a visit to the Green Pakistan Initiative projects in Cholistan, Gen Munir was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal and provincial ministers, and other officials. Addressing a gathering, he praised Punjab’s role as the agricultural backbone of the country and commended the province’s leadership and farmers for embracing modern agricultural practices.

He highlighted the achievements of the Green Corporate Program, describing them as a promising step toward progress. The COAS and the Punjab chief minister inaugurated several key projects, including the Smart Agri Farm, Green Agri Malls, and the Agri Research Facilitation Center.

Officials briefed the delegation on modern agricultural machinery being employed to enhance productivity. To advance irrigation and farming techniques, 25 Green Agri Malls have been set up across Punjab, with a target of establishing 250 nationwide by the year’s end. Additionally, a large-scale modern agricultural farm spanning 5,000 acres has been launched under the initiative.

Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike

The Green Agri Mall and Services Company will provide farmers with high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at subsidized rates, along with affordable access to agricultural machinery, including drones.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the initiative marks the beginning of an agricultural transformation in Cholistan and Punjab, ensuring farmers' progress and contributing to Pakistan’s economic prosperity.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025