Saturday, February 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hazrat Pir Waris Shah shrine handed over to Auqaf Department

Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The management and administration of the shrine of Hazrat Pir Waris Shah (RA) have been handed over to the Auqaf Department to enhance its efficiency. Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari officially issued the orders and instructed the Auqaf Lahore (East) zonal administrator to take over the shrine. Considering the significance of the shrine, promotion of religious tourism, financial management, and other related matters, it has been entrusted to the Auqaf Department. Pir Waris Shah was a Sufi saint who played a prominent role in development and promotion of the Punjabi language, said the secretary. Previously, the administrative control of the shrine was under the Waris Shah Memorial Society, according to the Auqaf Department.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025