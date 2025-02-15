Hazrat Pir Waris Shah shrine handed over to Auqaf Department

LAHORE - The management and administration of the shrine of Hazrat Pir Waris Shah (RA) have been handed over to the Auqaf Department to enhance its efficiency. Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari officially issued the orders and instructed the Auqaf Lahore (East) zonal administrator to take over the shrine. Considering the significance of the shrine, promotion of religious tourism, financial management, and other related matters, it has been entrusted to the Auqaf Department. Pir Waris Shah was a Sufi saint who played a prominent role in development and promotion of the Punjabi language, said the secretary. Previously, the administrative control of the shrine was under the Waris Shah Memorial Society, according to the Auqaf Department.