Saturday, February 15, 2025
HN Polo beat Olympia/AZB to enter Punjab Cup final

Players of HN Polo and Olympia/AZB vie for the ball during the match.

Our Staff Reporter
February 15, 2025
LAHORE  - HN Polo secured a spot in the main final of the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 after defeating Olympia/AZB 5-2 on the fourth day of the tournament at Lahore Polo Club. A large crowd of families and spectators gathered at the club to celebrate a special day while enjoying the thrilling polo action. Among the distinguished attendees were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members. In an exciting contest, HN Polo outclassed Olympia/AZB 5-2, with Hamza Mawaz Khan leading the charge, scoring four goals, while Ramiro Zavaleta added one to the tally. For Olympia/AZB, Luis Manuel Aguirre netted two goals, and Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed one. HN Polo started the match on a strong note, capitalizing on a 30-yard penalty to take an early 1-0 lead. The second chukker saw an intense battle between both sides, with each team finding the net once, allowing HN Polo to maintain a narrow 2-1 advantage. The momentum firmly shifted in HN Polo’s favor during the third chukker as they struck two consecutive goals, extending their lead to a commanding 4-1. However, Olympia/AZB responded with a crucial goal to keep their hopes alive, reducing the deficit to 4-2 before the third chukker ended. The fourth and final chukker mirrored the second, with both teams adding one goal apiece. HN Polo held their ground to seal a well-earned 5-3 victory, securing their place in the final. HN Polo will now face DS Polo in the final tomorrow (Sunday), while BN, FG, and Olympia/AZB will compete in the subsidiary final.

