ICC unveils global broadcast plans for Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled its comprehensive broadcast plans for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, ensuring global coverage of the high-stakes tournament. The event will feature eight teams battling it out over 19 days across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, with every match carrying immense significance.

The tournament kicks off on February 19, with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opener, while the grand finale will take place on March 9, where the winners will claim the prestigious white jackets. Through its partnerships with leading global broadcasters, the ICC will deliver live coverage of all 15 matches, making the two-week event accessible to millions of fans worldwide.

TV & Digital Coverage: In India, JioStar Network will be the exclusive broadcaster, offering an unprecedented digital experience with live streaming in 16 feeds, covering nine languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The JioHotstar platform will provide four multi-cam feeds, enhancing the viewing experience. On television, coverage will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.

Two of ICC’s most innovative features will return for this tournament: Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary for accessibility, an initiative that won a National Award in 2024 for empowering persons with disabilities.

The MaxView vertical feed, developed in collaboration with the ICC, will be available in Hindi and English, offering an optimized mobile viewing experience.

In Pakistan, cricket fans will witness the country’s first global ICC tournament since 1996, with live TV coverage on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, and digital streaming via Myco and Tamasha apps.

For audiences in the UAE and the MENA region, matches will be broadcast on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2, with STARZPLAY offering digital streaming. In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action will air all matches, with digital access via SkyGO, NOW, and the Sky Sports App.

For viewers in North America, WillowTV will be the official broadcaster, with Hindi commentary available via the Willow by Cricbuzz app. ESPN Caribbean will bring live coverage to the Caribbean, both on TV and via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

In Australia, Amazon Prime Video will be the home of ICC cricket, marking the first time Amazon will stream an ICC event in Hindi. In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will continue its ICC coverage, with digital access through Now and SkyGo.

SuperSport will provide coverage in South Africa and 52 Sub-Saharan African territories, while in Bangladesh, Nagorik TV and T Sports will handle TV broadcasts, with Toffee streaming the competition online. In Afghanistan, matches will air on ATN, while Maharaja TV will handle coverage in Sri Lanka through TV1 (linear) and Sirasa (digital).

Additionally, ICC.tv will provide free live streaming in over 80 territories, including Nepal, Japan, and Malaysia, further expanding cricket’s global reach.

Radio Coverage: For fans who prefer live audio coverage, the ICC will offer free global radio broadcasts via the ICC website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will cover all matches in the UK.

In India, audio commentary will be available on All India Radio.

HUM 106.2FM will be the go-to station for fans in Pakistan.

In the UAE, listeners can tune in via Talk 100.3FM and Big 106.2.

In Bangladesh, coverage will be available on Radio Shadhin 92.4 and Radio Bhumi 92.8.

Lakhanda Radio will provide coverage in Sri Lanka.

With state-of-the-art digital innovations, expanded language options, and unprecedented accessibility features, the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be one of the most widely accessible ICC tournaments ever, bringing the excitement of cricket to fans across the world.