ICCI commends CDA for launching digitised One Window Facility to improve public services

February 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a significant step toward improving public service delivery by introducing a fully digitised “One Window Facility” to streamline processes and offer a more efficient, accessible, and high-quality service experience for citizens and businesses in the capital city. The presentation, held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), was attended by a large group of ICCI executives, members, and local business leaders, according to a press release issued here on Friday. The event provided valuable insights into the facility’s features and benefits, marking a major milestone in the CDA’s ongoing efforts to modernise and enhance its services.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, praised the CDA’s leadership for its commitment to modernising public services, calling the digitisation of the One Window Facility a “pioneering move” to better serve the public.  President Qureshi also highlighted the importance of digitising the ICCI itself, sharing that the chamber is already implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, with plans to unveil a new mobile application in April. This app will allow members to complete all their Chamber-related tasks from the convenience of their homes. The ICCI president emphasised the need for continued collaboration between the ICCI and CDA, underlining that stronger coordination between the two organisations will help address the challenges faced by the business community and facilitate a more conducive environment for business growth in Islamabad.

Abdul Rauf Khan, Director of One Window Operations at CDA, spoke about the Authority’s commitment to serving the public and improving Islamabad’s overall infrastructure, calling for collective efforts to “enhance the face of the city”. Rashid Minhas, Deputy Director of IT, outlined the key features of the new facility, which will allow users to track their applications at each stage and make payments online. The event also included remarks from ICCI Executive Member Sardar Tahir Mahmood, who commended CDA’s initiative and expressed hope that such efforts would continue to benefit Islamabad’s business community. Senior Vice President of ICCI Abdul Rehman Siddiqui said that the event provided valuable insights into the facility’s features and benefits, marking a major milestone in the CDA’s ongoing efforts to modernise and enhance its services. He said that increased collaboration between CDA and ICCI would help resolve key business challenges and accelerate economic growth in the capital. The session concluded with a detailed presentation on the One Window Facility’s digitisation process, followed by a Q&A session. Muhammad Ishaq Sial, Executive Member of ICCI, moderated the event, commending the CDA for addressing a long-standing demand of the business community.

The event was also attended by several distinguished members of the ICCI, including Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, former president Ejaz Abbasi, executive members Malik Mohsin Khalid, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Waseem Chaudhry, Irfan Chaudhry, ICCI members Khalid Chaudhry, Naeem Siddiqui and other.

