IHC seeks replies to petition challenging PECA amendments

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices to Ministry of Law and Justice and other respondents in a petition challenging the PECA Act. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the notices in the petition of the Anchors Association which challenged the amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA). In the petition moved by senior anchors Hamid Mir, Naseem Zahra, Adnan Haider and Amir Abbas, the petitioners prayed to the court to declare the amendment to the PECA Act null and void. The anchors filed the petition through President IHC Bar Association Riyasat Ali Azad and Imran Shafiq Advocate.

Through this writ petition, the petitioners assailed the vires of PECA Act, 2025, being violative of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. Counsels for the petitioners contended that the impugned legislation is offensive to Articles 4, 8, 9, 10, 10-A, 19, 19-A, 14, 18, 25(1) and 175 of the Constitution as well as against the Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UNDR). The counsels further contended that the impugned amendment is arbitrary and lack of criteria and qualification for enlisting the social media’s platforms.

They contended that the legislation was enacted hastily, and the procedure prescribed by law was not followed, resulting in conflicts between the previous enactment and the present impugned amendment. These conflicts, including contradictory definitions, numbering, and other materials, directly affect the rights of the petitioner. They further contended that the freedom of expression and the freedom of the press are fundamental rights protected under Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution, and that the present impugned amendment clearly violates these two articles. Justice Minhas noted in his order that question raised needs consideration and issued notices to the respondents with direction to file their reply/parawise comments within fortnight. He added that since, the vires of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, are in question, notice under Order XXVII-A CPC should also be issued to the Attorney General of Pakistan.