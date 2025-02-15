Illegal demolition by RCB halts RDA’s photo gallery project at Mareer Chowk

RAWALPINDI - On the directives of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Kinza Murtaza, the RDA initiated a project to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal by constructing a photo gallery along both sides of Mareer Chowk. An official press release of RDA notes that the project aimed to highlight Rawalpindi’s cultural and historical significance while adding to the city’s urban landscape. However, the project has suffered an unexpected setback as the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) unlawfully demolished the gallery.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges of administrative coordination and legal jurisdiction between civic bodies, ultimately affecting public resources and urban development.

The RDA strongly condemns this illegal action and remains committed to pursuing all legal avenues to address the situation. The authority also urges improved inter-departmental collaboration between city and cantonment administrations to prevent such conflicts from hindering development projects that directly benefit the public.