IMF team to visit Pakistan on Feb 24 for climate loan talks

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is set to visit Pakistan on February 24 to discuss a new climate-focused loan program aimed at mitigating the economic impact of climate change, sources confirmed.

The proposed program seeks to support Pakistan’s climate resilience efforts, following a reported $30 billion loss due to climate-related disasters two years ago. The IMF team will assess Pakistan’s climate initiatives and objectives, with discussions expected to continue until early March.

This development follows a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Dubai, where they discussed Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and economic reforms. The prime minister emphasized the country’s progress under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been pivotal in stabilizing the economy.

On September 27, Pakistan formally requested an additional $1.5 billion from the IMF to strengthen climate resilience and sustainable development under its Climate Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The IMF Executive Board had earlier approved a 37-month, $7 billion EFF arrangement on September 25 to support Pakistan’s economic recovery, public finance sustainability, and inflation control.