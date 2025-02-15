India-US Rhetoric

Once again, Pakistan finds itself the target of a misleading and politically motivated statement, this time issued jointly by India and the United States. The Foreign Office has rightly dismissed the allegations as one-sided and unsubstantiated, pointing out that Pakistan has been at the forefront of combating terrorism and has sacrificed immensely in this battle. The timing and nature of this statement reveal a predictable pattern—India demands anti-Pakistan rhetoric from its allies, and given the current geopolitical alignment, the US is all too willing to comply.

Both India and the US are currently governed by right-wing leaderships whose policies are facing widespread criticism domestically and internationally. Their strategic partnership, while largely driven by economic and military interests, has also fostered a shared tendency to scapegoat Pakistan. However, facts remain stubborn things. Pakistan has repeatedly exposed India’s involvement in destabilising activities on its soil, most notably with the capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav, who was found orchestrating terror operations within the country. That alone should be enough to question India’s moral high ground on terrorism.

The US, too, seems to have conveniently ignored Pakistan’s extensive counter-terrorism operations and the thousands of lives lost in the fight against extremism. Washington’s stance is a reminder that its foreign policy is shaped less by objective realities and more by shifting strategic interests. It is unfortunate that instead of acknowledging Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, the US has chosen to lend credence to India’s self-serving narrative.

Pakistan must continue to push back against such baseless accusations, engaging with international forums to ensure that its sacrifices and efforts in countering terrorism are recognised. At the same time, it must remain vigilant, for such statements are often precursors to larger diplomatic manoeuvres that seek to isolate it on the global stage.