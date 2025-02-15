Injury nightmare for teams ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025!

The is just around the corner, kicking off on February 19, but for some teams, the battle has already begun—against injuries! Several key players are set to miss the action due to injuries, last-minute withdrawals and unexpected setbacks.

With last-minute squad changes, teams are scrambling to adjust their strategies. Here’s a look at the biggest names who’ll be watching the tournament from the sidelines:

Pakistan’s Blow

Saim Ayub – The young and promising batter suffered an ankle injury during the Test series against South Africa. With three ODI centuries in just nine matches, his absence is a huge setback for Pakistan.

India’s Speedster Sidelined

Jasprit Bumrah – India’s ace pacer injured his back during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Despite efforts to recover, he didn’t cut. Harshit Rana will step in as his replacement.

Australia in Crisis Mode

Pat Cummins – The captain is out with an ankle injury, leaving Steve Smith to take over the reins.

Mitchell Starc – Pulled out due to personal reasons, dealing a major blow to Australia’s pace attack.

Josh Hazlewood – Another big name out due to injury.

Marcus Stoinis – Shocked fans by retiring from ODI cricket to focus on T20s.

Mitchell Marsh – Ruled out due to fitness concerns, adding to Australia’s woes.



South Africa’s Pace Problem

Anrich Nortje – Won’t be seen in action due to a back injury.

Gerald Coetzee – A thigh strain in training means he’s also ruled out.

Afghanistan’s Rising Star Out

M.A. Ghaznfar – The young spinner suffered a fracture and is set to miss four months of cricket.

England’s Unexpected Change

Jacob Bethell – A hamstring injury during the India series means he’s out, with Tom Banton stepping in.



New Zealand’s Setback

Ben Sears – Pulled a hamstring during training in Karachi and will be replaced by Jacob Duffy.

With so many stars out, this year’s Champions Trophy is already shaping up to be a battle of survival.