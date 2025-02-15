Saturday, February 15, 2025
Japanese woman arrested for squashing bun in shop

February 15, 2025
FUKUOKA  -  A woman in Japan has been arrested for allegedly squashing a bun at a convenience store and leaving without buying the packet of bread.

Authorities in the southern city of Fukuoka confirmed to the BBC that the 40-year-old had been arrested on Monday for “criminal damage”.

The woman, who said she was unemployed, claimed she “only checked the firmness of the bun by pressing lightly with my hand”, according to police. The woman had allegedly touched a bag of four black sesame and cream cheese buns. While the bag’s wrapper was intact, police said one of the buns was damaged after she pressed it with her right thumb, and the entire bag could not be sold. Police said the owner of the Lawson convenience store had claimed he had seen the woman squashing buns several times in the past. As the woman was leaving the shop on Monday, the owner noticed the bun was damaged and he urged her to pay for the bread, according to police.

The bag of buns cost about 180 yen (£0.95; $1.20). She allegedly refused. After following her for 1km (0.6mi), the manager restrained her. The police were called to the scene and they arrested her. In recent years, police have been also cracking down on pranksters who have committed “sushi terrorism” in sushi conveyor belt restaurants, such as licking communal soy sauce bottles and squashing sushi meant for diners.

