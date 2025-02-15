Justice SM Atiq takes oath as PHC acting CJ

PESHAWAR - Justice SM Atiq Shah on Friday took the oath of office as the Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court. The oath was administered by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. The ceremony was attended by CM Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, judges of the Peshawar High Court, lawyers, and other dignitaries.

Following the oath-taking, the Acting Chief Justice met with the Governor, where they discussed key issues, including the supremacy of justice and law, ensuring affordable and timely justice, and judicial reforms.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated Justice Atiq Shah and expressed hope for a more efficient judicial system under his leadership. He highlighted ongoing reforms, including an increase in the number of judges, aimed at strengthening public confidence in the judiciary.

In response, Acting Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah assured that all resources would be utilized to ensure transparent and swift justice. He emphasized efforts to introduce innovations in the judicial system to address pending cases efficiently.