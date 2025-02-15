Karachi imposes new traffic restrictions on heavy vehicles for two months

The city administration has introduced new traffic regulations, limiting the movement of heavy vehicles to specific hours and routes to reduce road accidents.

The restrictions will be in effect from February 14 to April 13, 2025, according to an official notification. Heavy traffic will only be permitted on designated routes and within specified hours, with Section 144 imposed to prevent violations. Under the new rules, heavy vehicles can operate between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am, except for those transporting essential goods such as water, edible oil, medical gases, and meat.

Additionally, three specific routes have been allocated for heavy vehicle movement during daytime hours, while dumpers carrying construction materials and mixture machines are completely banned across Karachi.

The Sindh government implemented these measures in response to increasing public concerns over road safety. To ensure strict enforcement, Pir Muhammad Shah has been appointed as the new Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi.

Authorities have urged transporters to adhere to the new regulations to avoid legal action and help maintain smoother traffic flow and public safety in the city.