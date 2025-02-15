Kashmir a nuclear flashpoint in region, says parliamentary panel head

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, has reiterated that Kashmir remains an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent and a potential nuclear flashpoint in the region.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Haji Mohd Azmi Abd Hamid, President of the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), at the Parliament House. While acknowledging Malaysia’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, he praised the Malaysian government and its people for consistently advocating the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

The chairman highlighted the grave human rights violations committed by Indian armed forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly against women, children, and youth. He stressed that peace in the region is impossible without a just and fair resolution of the Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the United Nations resolutions.

He called on the international community to take urgent notice of the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK and urged Malaysia to raise the Kashmir issue at ASEAN and other international forums. Additionally, he proposed joint academic research initiatives between Pakistani and Malaysian universities, strengthened collaboration through the Malaysian Parliamentary Friendship Group, and global diplomatic efforts to amplify the Kashmiri cause.

He also expressed gratitude to Malaysia for unwavering support of Kashmir cause at all regional and global forums. He said that Pakistan and Malaysia would continue to support Kashmir cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Mohd Azmi Abd Hamid reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, acknowledging Pakistan’s leadership in championing the Kashmiri struggle. He emphasized that Kashmir is a shared cause between Malaysia and Pakistan, as it represents a fundamental human rights issue requiring immediate attention from the international community. He further announced that ASEAN would organize a special session to deliberate on the human rights violations in IIOJK, reinforcing Malaysia’s commitment to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people at the regional and global levels.

The meeting was attended by MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, MNA Sardar Fateh Ali Khan Miankhail, and MNA Aqeel Anjum, who also expressed their solidarity with the people of Kashmir.